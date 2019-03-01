Dominican music producer, Krishna “Dada” Lawrence, an alumni of the OECS Competitive Business Unit‘s Music Programme, under the 10th EDF Regional Integration for Trade in the OECS, is receiving regional acclaim for his outstanding work as producer on the carnival hit song, “Famalay” – currently receiving massive airplay across the region and on various online platforms.

Krishna “Dada” Lawrence is one of the most successful alumni from the OECS Competitive Business Unit’s Music Programme held under the 10th EDF Regional Integration for Trade in the OECS Programme. Dada was also one of the major producers during the OECS Regional Song Writers Camp held in Dominica in 2014, as well as in the musical segment of the 2017 Specialty Caribbean Expo held in Saint Lucia.

