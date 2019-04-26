OECS introduces programme to develop young musicians

A programme which seeks to connect young musicians in Dominica with leading music industry professionals who could serve as mentors and music coaches to them will be held this evening at the UWI Open Campus.

OECS Talk, as the programme is called, is part of series of programmes which is expected to be implemented in three phases throughout the OECS.

The programme is being implemented by the OECS Competitive Business Unit.

It aims to provide young musicians with the opportunity to learn from experienced and seasoned music professionals, create an avenue to discuss critical issues facing the music industry in Member States and the wider OECS region and to build a platform for mentorship and coaching of emerging music professionals and to identify and build a cadre of young musicians for future CBU work in the music sub-sector.

The OECS Competitive Business Unit says the programme is also intended to explore ways whereby each country can hold further discussions on major themes/areas for development including music management, marketing particularly digital marketing, stage craft and presentation and music production.

This programme targets OECS musicians thirty (30) years and under who are interested in learning from

experienced and more established recording artistes and music professionals from the region. It is an

attempt at providing some form of mentorship to young musicians so that they better understand the

challenges, pitfalls and the true benefits to be derived from a successful career in the music business.

OECS Music Talk begins at 7:00 o’clock this evening at the UWI Open Campus at Elms Hall.