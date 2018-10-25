“Oh, Maria! – Songs and Stories of the Survivors” which was created in August during a two-week intensive Workshop and directed by Dominican born Darrel Toulon – internationally acclaimed Performer and Director, is being brought back by popular demand.

Artistic Director Darrel Toulon has returned to Dominica to lead rehearsals for the two up-coming performances of “Oh, Maria – Songs and Stories of the Survivors”, scheduled for the next week, leading up to the 40th Anniversary of Independence.

The songs were written by all participants using their experiences and observations before, during and after Hurricane Maria over the course of an intensive Workshop, working with Toulon and his Team of Musical Director and Arranger: Maurizio Nobili, Singing Teacher and Vocal Coach: Carole Alston, as well as local Guest Key-Speakers Alwin Bully, Pearle Christian, Lennox Honychurch, Dorothy Leevy, Ophelia Marie and Anthony Toulon.

Alwin Bully, who was also active as participant in all the Song and Lyric-writing practical sessions stated: “Oh, Maria! is a theatrical and musical experience that will touch one side of your heart with tenderness and compassion while strengthening the other side with optimism and vigor to last a lifetime.”

“Oh, Maria!” is another in a line of Darrel Toulon’s trauma-transformation productions, where, through a creative artistic process, personal and biographical experiences of the performers themselves are worked into a theatrical presentation which is positive and life-affirming.

Toulon stated: “Observing the participants revisiting their traumatic episodes during the onslaught of Hurricane Maria with renewed courage, and then finding the strength to take on more painful stories of others within the group, was evidence that supported the healing mission of the project. It feels right to be doing this in Dominica now, after having done similar projects in Europe.”

The participants whose ages ranged from 17 to 70, were selected from the entire Island.

“Oh Maria” is a co-production of the alpha group (Austria), the Discover Dominica Authority, the Division of Culture and Kaz Kweyol Productions.

The public is invited to join Mr. Toulon and cast, for two showings of Oh, Maria! – Songs and Stories of the Survivors : one on Monday, October 29th at 7pm at the Karina Cultural Center in the Kalinago Territory and the other on Tuesday October 30th at 8:30pm at the Alliance Française de la Dominique on Valley Road.

Donations will be accepted at the gate.

If you missed it in August, Now is a Must!