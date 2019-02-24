Omean Charles from Stock farm has been judged worthy of the crown at the Mother’s Queen Show which was held on Saturday evening.

Charles also picked up the prizes for best swimwear, Best in Swimwear, Best Evening Wear, Best in Evening Wear as well as Ms. Amity.

The 2nd runner up is Sarah Leatham from Roseau Valley while Zayna Elizee from Grandbay took the 1st runner up position.

Zayna Elizee walked away with the award for Best Performing Talent and Best in Spectacular Creation while Kimara Lugay from Roseau Central won best the Spectacular Creation creation.

Miss Photogenic went to Davia Joseph and Best Response to question was awarded to Sara Leatham.