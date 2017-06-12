Courts customers were treated to the first public showing of OPHELIA’s DVD captured during the performance at the 19th World Creole Musical Festival on Friday 9th June.

DNO, Courts customers, and other onlookers had the opportunity to see the production on a 75 inch smart TV which is understood to be the largest smart TV set on island.

One option for putting video on the massive screen is a USB input for flash drives and OPHELIA’s team has the production available on flash drives as well

OPHELIA took the occasion to thank the musicians who helped create a historical record by providing excellent musicianship for the concert by presenting a copy of the production to all those who were able to take time off their busy schedules to attend the premiere.

The musicians who were presented with their specially autographed copies included Cornell Phillip who was on keyboards, Fred Nicholas whom played bass guitar, Daryl Bobb who did a duet with OPHELIA, as well as one of his own numbers, Andrew “ Bird” Bellony” who played lead Guitar, and Carlyn XP who did backing vocals.

The hour-long production is now available as a CD/DVD combo as well as on Wooden Embossed Flash drives direct from OPHELIA at Chez OPHELIA in Copt Hall at telephone 6154300, 6168000 or 4483438. The production is also available from some of the unorthodox retailers of CDs and audio-visual products in Roseau.

Below are some phots which capture the action at the premiere.