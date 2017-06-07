On Saturday 29th October 2016 patrons of the World Creole Music Festival were treated to one of the most professional and hard-hitting concerts that have graced the stage of the WCMF since its inception in 1997.

The show featured as many as 32 performers on stage at the same time and included multiple costume changes by OPHELIA who was accompanied by the best musicians in Dominica.

One of the highlights of the performance was a duet by Darrel BOBB on a Gordon Henderson composition “Son Tambour LA”. This song featured Lincoln Riviere on the Djembe drum while the very professional dance group from Martinique, POM KANELL executed some very appropriate well-rehearsed and choreographed dance moves.

The Concert was captured on video tape by Caribbean Skyview a video production company from Martinique and Guadeloupe in high definition using 10 cameras and has now been released to the public in a DVD and CD (two discs) in France and the French West Indies.

The concert is also available on wooden flash drives which are ideal as gifts to friends and/or business colleagues. The product has very high production values and captures the presentation accurately.

The Official launch of the DVD is carded to take place at Courts store on Old Street in Roseau on the largest high definition smart TV in Dominica on Friday 9th June from 11:00 m.

All members of the public are invited to the screening which is free of charge.

The DVDs will be available at special prices while Courts will have special deals on selected items from the store.

Highlights of the DVD can be seen below: