Over 20 calypsonians will perform in one of the biggest events for Carnival, ‘the Stardom Calypso Tent’ on Saturday.

The event which now has a new location, the Strip at (Lalay Coco) on the Loubiere Highway was launched at the Calypso House in Bath Estate on Thursday.

The calypsonians set to perform are; newcomer Vernice ‘Lady V’ Joseph Tasha ‘Tasha P’ Peltier, Victor ‘Comforter’ Bique, Chester ‘Daddy Chess’ Letang, Cecil ‘Checker’ Burnette, Davidson ‘Observer’ Victor, Third Eye, Dyno, Julian ‘Superior Picky’ Lockhart, Janae Jackson, Shadow Flow, Jaydee, Richard ‘Beno’ Christmas, Webster ‘The Webb’ Marie, Alisha, Mighty DBS, Trensetter, Healer, Intruder, The Trinizuelan among others.

“Presently we are pride in having six monarchs and the only female monarch Tasha P retaining,” representative of Stardom Tent, Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles, said while speaking at the launching ceremony.

He continued, “So the activities you can look forward to this year is our Monarch of the Tent, so already the winner of the Stardom Monarch of the Tent will walk away with other prizes, and a bedroom set valued at over $5,700.”

Charles revealed that other activities patrons can look forward to is the ‘Clash of the Sexes’.

“We are going to select the feminine or the females in the tent against some of the males and they will compete,” Charles explained. “We call that the clash, for the first time ever the Clash of the Sexes.”

“We are bringing something called Bacchanal Therapy, the songs that are hitting, that are bubbling both old and new will be featured,” he added.

Charles further stated that there will be ‘Royalty Night” where the Queens will be invited.

“National pageants, the Mother’s Queen Show, Teenage Pageant, Miss Jamboree,” he stated.

Additionally, he mentioned the ‘Tug of War’, “where each of our calypsonians will be going against each other…”

The event is expected to begin from 8:30 pm and the entrance fee is $25.