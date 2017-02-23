The Dominica National Pan Association invites residents and visitors to Pan by de Bay on Thursday February 23, 2017.

The event will honour the memory of renowned Dominican pannist Eddie Andre in whose honour the 2017 Carnival City is named.

Pan by de Bay will be held at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard from 7 pm to 10 pm on Thursday February 23, 2017.

Patrons will be treated to melodic pan music from the Mahaut Community Steel Band, NBD Possie Culture Pan, Pan in Harmony, St. Mark’s New Vision Steel Band, Dominica Grammar School Steel Band, and Phase 5.

It is hoped that this initiative will become a staple on the annual Carnival calendar of events as we seek to revitalize the playing of steel pan music in Dominica.