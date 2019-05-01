‘Papa Creole’ event to be staged in Dominica in June

Promoter of the Mama Creole extravaganza Leroy “Wadix” Charles has disclosed that plans are already on the way to stage a “Papa Creole” in Dominica in the month of June.
He is collaborating with Ophelia Marie, who is celebrating 40 years in the music business, to stage the “Mama Creole” event May 11 & 12, at the Strip in Lalay Coco.
“Val Cuffy mentioned to me that we should have a Papa Creole to include Gordon Henderson, Chubby…Halibut and the likes. Chubby Mark and Gordon Henderson are celebrating 50 years together and for the first time ever, Midnight Groovers, Exile One and Halibut will be on stage for the Papa Creole,” Charles stated.
That event he said is expected to be held for Father’s Day in June 2019.
“Right after the Mama Creole, we will be stepping our foot on the peddle to get the Papa Creole going and we are hoping that we will also get the business entities to come on board with us since we have to bring Gordon (Henderson) to Dominica from France,” Charles stated.
4 Comments
You have a way of making me laugh sometimes.
Mark, boy I see you still have all your hair on your head, except a little bit receding from the front.
I boy son, is completely balled; man I got a balled head eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Anyway; they told me since I have a small head I look good balled!
When my father died he had all his hair: Baldness is heredity, from the mother side of the family; and so both my grandmother side (Alfred) and mother Dodds (Dods) men head gets balled at a young age.
When I was 51 years old, I went into the shower one morning; by the time I was finished bathing I saw a pile of hair in the shower; (I boy said that could not be from me!)
But boy when I turn around and face the mirror to dry my head; my eye said; oooooooooooooooopppppppppppppppppppssssssssssssss; there it is!
Son, boy you are balled, you have a balled head oui!
This is my comedian act of the day!
You have a way of making me laugh sometimes.
Well, sometimes crazy people do make other people laugh you know!
It is not good for one to be completely serious all the time: one can be humorous too, even if the joke is on one self!
Try to find something funny about you; you might enjoy laughing at yourself, and there is nothing wrong about that!
Tell you what; I find when I am analyzing something, I come up with the answer by talking it out rather than simply thinking it out mentally!