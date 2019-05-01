‘Papa Creole’ event to be staged in Dominica in June

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at 11:51 AM
(l-r) Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles, Ophelia and her husband McCarthy Marie

Promoter of the Mama Creole extravaganza Leroy “Wadix” Charles has disclosed that plans are already on the way to stage a “Papa Creole” in Dominica in the month of June.

He is collaborating with Ophelia Marie, who is celebrating 40 years in the music business, to stage the “Mama Creole” event May 11 & 12, at the Strip in Lalay Coco.

“Val Cuffy mentioned to me that we should have a Papa Creole to include Gordon Henderson, Chubby…Halibut and the likes. Chubby Mark and Gordon Henderson are celebrating 50 years together and for the first time ever, Midnight Groovers, Exile One and Halibut will be on stage for the Papa Creole,” Charles stated.

That event he said is expected to be held for Father’s Day in June 2019.

“Right after the Mama Creole, we will be stepping our foot on the peddle to get the Papa Creole going and we are hoping that we will also get the business entities to come on board with us since we have to bring Gordon (Henderson) to Dominica from France,” Charles stated.

