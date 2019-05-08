Performers at Jazz ‘n Creole 2019 give ‘thumbs up’ to the experience

This year, commemorative 10th anniversary awards for Jazz and Creole were presented to the primary acts at the event: The Smith Brothers, Johann Chuckaree, Mel, Boo Hinkson and Tony Chasseur.

DNO interviewed some of the artists shortly after their performances.

Band leader of the young and upcoming band Smith Brothers, Marxian Smith said performing with his brothers was an amazing experience.

“It’s very humbling because I get to play with my family. So, it’s very moving for me… it’s emotional. I was really satisfied…looking back I can say it was good. I’m very happy for the efforts that my brothers have made individually in terms of practice and the work that they put in,” he said.

He added, “I see more songs… we have a first one which is “You are my world” and the next one that we brought out recently is called “So fine”. I see more songs coming for sure and more performances on bigger stages, hopefully out of Dominica because we want to bring Dominica’s name somewhere.”

Twelve-year old Micah Smith, who is the band’s youngest brother and lead singer, said that he felt “honored” to be chosen to sing at Jazz ‘n Creole. The other brothers who make up the band are Mighan the bass player and Michaj on drums.

Pannist from Trinidad and Tobago, Johann Chuckaree, who played a variety of scintillating pieces from various genres, said the energy of the crowd was fantastic.

“Steel pan being the only instrument invented in the 20th century…It’s the instrument of the Caribbean. It’s anonymous with Caribbean islands and I think it’s in each and every one of us.. Every Caribbean person is growing that love for the steel pan. It’s amazing to be able to move an audience just with that beautiful instrument,” Chuckaree said.

“The versatility of the pan cannot be matched. You can do every genre music; that’s what I tried to demonstrate here today… to the reggae…to the R&b…to the pop…to the soca, most importantly.”

He said Dominica is a beautiful island and he was happy and thrilled to be here.

Guitarist/Producer from Saint Lucia , Ronald Boo Hinkson gave some advice to young people who are interested in becoming artists.

“What I want to tell them is to practice…I want to tell them to stay off drugs, you don’t need to do drugs even if you see people doing it…you have to figure out what’s it’s going to do to you and what’s it’s going to do to your future,” Hinkson advised. “Study the business of the music because technology keeps changing the business of the music all the time and find people who are better than you and learn from them.”

He also encouraged young people to make a good investment in the money earned from music.

Hinkson said his experience has been amazing and everybody has been welcoming and that crowd is so warm and embracing that they make you want to play.

He said is now on tour under the name “Boo Hinkson and Friends” alongside Irvin “ACE” Loctar who was his lead vocalist at Jazz and creole.

The main event of the 10th edition of Jazz ‘n Creole was held at Fort Shirley at Cabrits National Park on May 5th, 2019.

Below is a video of UMOJA performing at the event.