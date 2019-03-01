Police has outlined the route for the two days of street jump up on Carnival Monday and Tuesday [March 4th and 5th.].

Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine provided that information at a news conference which was held at Police Headquarters on Friday.

“For Carnival 2019, the Carnival route is as follows: south along Independence Street from Kennedy Avenue to King George V Street, West along King George V Street from Independence Street to the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard,” he said. “North along Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard from King George V Street to Kennedy Avenue and East along Kennedy Avenue from the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard to Independence Street.”

According to Valentine, for those visitors who are not familiar with the names of the streets, “from Jays [Bookstore] on Kennedy Avenue that is the beginning of the Carnival route.”

Revelers are then asked to move south along Independence Street, which will take them up to the lottery office.

“From the lotto office you turn right and you continue moving west along King George V Street way down to Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard,” he further explained. “And then you move north along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard to Cocorico.”

Valentine added, “Then a right turn by Cocorico – it takes you back to the starting point back to Jays.

Carnival hours this year are from 4:00 am to 10:00 pm on Monday (March 4) and 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on Tuesday (March 5).