2018 calypso monarch of Dominica and Dominica Calypso Association Secretary, Daryl Bobb, has come in for high praises from his peers in the music industry.

Music and cultural enthusiast and recipient of Dominica’s Sisserou Award of Honour (SAH) for 2018, Leroy “Wadix” Charles, who is also the recipient of Dominica’s Golden Drum Award, has praised Bobb for his work in Dominica and the region since being crowned calypso monarch of Dominica.

At a press conference last week, Bobb disclosed that, among other things, he has met with Dominicans overseas with the aim of fostering a greater level of cooperation with them and by extension, the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA).

“I am hoping that with the new blood in the executive of the Dominica Calypso Association, we will see more innovation, transparent and inclusiveness in the art form,” Charles said.

He continued, “We are very fortunate in Dominica to have a population who loves calypso. I am very happy to see the things that [DCA] Secretary, Daryl Bobb, has done as Calypso King of Dominica in the last ten months. I see Bobb not just as an artist but one who has mastered the guitar and have people like Luke Leandre who is the king of Zouk dying to play with Daryl Bobb.”

He added, “There is no one more consistent like Bobb, who, over the past decades, has been making the calypso finals which means that he has mastered the criteria, vocals variation, the fundamentals of calypso, melody and diction and I don’t think that any judge would have a problem in hearing any word he utters.”

Charles described Bobb’s appearance in the calypso finals 15 times in 17 years, as a tremendous feat.

“The DCA should do like Bobb. After every competition, meet the media and give them their report card,” Charles suggested.

Meantime, president of the DCA, Davidson “Observer” Victor, expressed confidence in the work Bobb has done since being crowned calypso monarch of Dominica 2018.

“Bobb has set a trend…new heights as calypso monarch and we at the DCA fully endorses his work and [we’re] with him 110%. We are proud of his work and happy to be part of it,” Victor stated.

Bobb, in response, said he has vowed to “fight and champion” the causes of calypso to ensure it finds at place at the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

“Due to the fact that Dominica’s calypso has not found its rightful place in Dominica’s main flagship event, the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), I decided to pen a song for the 40th anniversary of Dominica’s independence entitled “Quarante Annee,” a Cadence-influenced Zouk which is very prominent in our calypso. So why [is] calypso which influenced cadence is not featured in our WCMF?,” he asked. “I will champion that cause on behalf of calypsonians and will do it relentlessly,” the 2018 calypso monarch insisted.