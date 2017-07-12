Producers, cast and technicians are busy at work as they fine tune their craft and get ready to wow Dominican audiences with the hit Broadway Musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND.

The beauty of the music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the powerful singing voices of Dominica’s singing wonder, Michele Henderson, joined by Webster Marie, Marie Pascale Afana, Tasha Peltier, Steve James, Simeon Joseph, Janae Jackson, Danielle Wilson, Beata Vidal, Kareem Bertrand, Trevor Samuel and other members of the Sisserou Singers in rehearsal, fill the halls of the Convent High School Auditorium.

The air is heavy with excitement and anticipation as Choral Director Pearle Christian take the singers through their paces.Veteran director Alwin Bully sits in judgement as his co-director and choreographer Sade Bully guides them through the intricacies of the dramatic moments that bring depth and beauty to this spectacular production.

The play is being co-produced by Caribbean Theatre Network and the Sisserou Singers and is being presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) of New York who also supplies all authorized performance materials.

This musical – Once on This Island – opens at the Arawak House of Culture on Friday July 14thand will run for three nights only. Tickets are available at Bulls Eye Pharmacy, Valentines Store and from members of the Sisserou Singers.

A full-length Broadway musical is an extremely rare occurrence in the Caribbean. The public is invited to be part of this history making event.

For more information please call 440-7028 or 276-7584