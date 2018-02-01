Preparations for WCMF 2018 have started says CuffyDominica News Online - Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 11:00 AM
Events Coordinator of the Dominica Festivals Commission (DFC) Val Cuffy has said that they have already started to put the necessary things in place for the staging of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).
The 2017 edition of the festival was canceled due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Speaking at the weekly press conference of the DFC this week, Cuffy stated, “what we have done for 2018 is the bands that were contracted for 2017, we have spoken to them and they have all consented to take part in 2018. So that is confirmed.”
He said changes will be made public.
“If there are going to be any changes otherwise, we will indicate…” he said.
Cuffy added, “you must have the energy and feel for what the people like. There is also work going on for the Jazz in Creole which is also a signature event of the DFC through the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA). There is also a discussion going on for a Summer Festival. All these activities indicate that the corporation is interested in bringing festival tourism to a point where we will see Dominica generating huge in terms of its foreign exchange and to bring persons together in Dominica.”
According to him, it is the DDA/DFC quest, as they forge an alliance with the private sector, not to wait for any of these events to finish to start the other. “This has also been our plan…when I was there and even when I returned as a consultant and it remains the same,” he said.
Cuffy stated that despite the passage of Hurricane Maria, organizers of the WCMF have gotten a small contribution from Government, Kubuli and Flow among others.
“We do believe that as the leading agency providing support for cultural industries and cultural activities our mandate at the Dominica Festivals Commission (DFC) is not only to have the contemporary but we view the traditional as a key component as you can see in our presentation of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).We also try to key our traditional alive as much as possible. Our theme for this year ‘celebrating our tradition,'” he said. “The DFC has joined forces with many stack holders all with an aim at ensuring that Carnival 2018 is going to be a success.”
He refused to answer any questions pertaining his reported resignation saying, “I will ensure that I see off the 2018 carnival activities.”
