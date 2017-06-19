Professional dancer Sade Bully is back in Dominica and will be holding a series of summer workshops for students ages 8-12 years and 12-18 years, as well asfor adults over 18. The workshops which will be week long daily dance intensives, will incorporate the distinct styles mastered by the artist throughout her unique and vibrant professional career. The workshops will be held at the Old Mill Dance Studio and are produced by KazKweyol Productions in association with the Dominica Institute for the Fine Arts (DIFA) and the Cultural Division.

Sade Bully is a native of Dominica currently based in New York. She started her dance training in the island of Jamaica where she danced with The Company Dance Theatre before moving to New York City to pursue a career in Dance. There, she studied at the Ailey School, and performed with the world-renowned Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre before joining Garth Fagan Dance where she was a principal dancer and soloist with the company for six years. She has toured nationally throughout the United States and received critical recognition and acclaim for her work with the company in several newspapers including the New York Times and the LA Times. She is currently touring internationally as an independent artist and has just returned from performances and workshops in Europe. Sade is highly trained in Fagan Technique and is also trained in Horton, Graham, Ballet and Afro-Caribbean Modern techniques. She has taught all techniques and age groups throughout her entire dance career and this is her 4th time returning home to teach and share with the Dance community in Dominica.

She is also back in Dominica collaborating with her father for the very first time, as choreographer of the hit Broadway Musical Once on This Island which is scheduled to be staged in July.

The first set of workshops will be held from Monday June 26 to Friday June 30 for 8-12 yr. olds 2:30-4pm and teens 4-5:30pm respectively.

The second workshop series will be held later in the summer. For those workshops Sade will be joined by European dancer and choreographer MomoSanno visiting for his second time. The two are excited to announce that this second series will also include special classes for adults OVER the age of 50 who have always wanted to take a dance class and who have a passion and love for dance.

For further information on the workshops and registration please call 440-7028 or 276-7584. Registrations forms are also available at the Old Mill Cultural Centre.