As they gear up for the 5th annual Cadence Lypso Show carded for November 2, 2018, organizers of the show, the National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Inc, in partnership with the NCCU, have launched five of the songs which will form part of the competition this year.

Last year’s show was cancelled due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The five songs released so far are: Mon Jalou by Marisa Stedman, Winners Never Give up – Murphy “Sye” Jno Jules, One and Only-Shamica Sorhaindo, Nou Konnet-Jude Delauney and La Vie Adilte by Rhamadine Phillip.

Event Coordinator, Dexter Ducreay said over the 5 years, the journey has been extremely challenging, due to the fact that the committee operates on a voluntary basis.

“This is the first part of a three parts launching of the cadence Lypso show. This year, the show will stage 10 finalists, plus the reigning king in the individual segment, and 4 bands in the band segment. The bands are Signal band, Look-us band, First Serenade band and last but not least, the Fanatic band,” Ducreay said. “Each individual artist will be allowed 7 minutes to show-case their talent and each band will be allowed 45 minutes on stage. There will be a surprise guest performance which will be announced closer to the date of the show.”

The scheduled start time of the show is 8:30 pm sharp. The venue will be communicated at a later date. Ducreay had a word of thanks for all the sponsors who have supported the event over the years and those who will be assisting this year.

“I also want to say a special thanks to the Board of NCCU; the show could not have existed without their input and colossal financial support,” He acknowledged. Ducreay also expressed “thanks and gratitude” to the members of the NCCU Cadence Lypso Inc committee for their “hard work and unwavering support.”

The 2nd and 3rd parts of the launch for the show will be held on August 27 and September 3, 2018.