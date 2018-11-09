Pulse

The wait is finally over! No more teasers.

Pulse carnival costume band will be holding a social media launch of its Carnival 2019 Adult Costume Band dubbed “Carnival Symphony” on Friday 9th November 2019 from 5pm.

For those of you who do not yet know, PULSE is a new and ecstatic group with the outlook to improve revelry in Dominica’s Carnival Costume masquerade for Mas Dominik. With the tag line ‘Feel Alive‘, the organizers seek to provide the ultimate carnival experience with unmatched customer service in a safe and fun filled atmosphere.

Backed up by ‘the youngest and baddest’ Signal Band, and a host of top Djs, PULSE intends to deliver an unforgettable on the road experience on Carnival Tuesday 2019.

for updates and for a first time look on Friday November 9th at 5pm at the costumes which will blaze the streets of Roseau for the Real Mas 2019.