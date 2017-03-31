The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) and Karib Bay Beach Bar/Romance Café present the fifth edition of Dominica’s premiere annual reggae festival “Reggae on the Beach (L’Original)” on Sunday April 16, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. the next day.

While this is the fifth edition of the festival, it’s the third event to benefit the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD). The event is a result of a 5 year MOU between Romance Café/Carib Bay Beach Bar and DAPD.

Originally intended to create a performance space for local artists, the involvement of DAPD has included the agenda of creating opportunity and an equal playing field for talented persons with disabilities to perform along with their creative peers.

This year’s event will be under the patronage of world renowned, eleven-time Grammy nominated Jamaican singer and guitarist and cellist, Stephen Cat Coore who is gracefully volunteering his presence, skills and contribution.

Local artists to grace the stage include 19 singers/artists, 8 of whom are members of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) and two bands, one singing group and one drum and chant group.

The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD expresses gratitude to Mr. Coore, the participating artists and sponsors and appeal to the public to support the event, the fundraising raffle, the stalls, restaurant and bar since all funds raised will be donated to the Association which will utilize the money to pay for the association’s summer programs. The organizers have also confirmed that the event will be wheelchair accessible and also include sign language.

The list of performers: