A scaled down version of Mas Domnik 2018 for Dominica was officially launched on Friday morning.

There were questions whether there will be Carnival in Dominica following the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria in September last year but CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority, Colin Piper, announced in November 2017 that a plan was being put together for the staging of the event.

The official launch of the event on Friday showed the event is definitely on although it will be on a much smaller scale than the usual Mas Domnik.

Major events such as the Miss Dominica Pageant, the Princess Show and the opening parade of Carnival are absent from the list of events.

The following is the list of events and dates for the staging of Mas Domnik 2018:

Celebrations

-Carnival Movie Night at the Bayfront on February 2

-Carnival Ole Mas Festival at St. Joseph on February 4

-Bouyon Day on February 11

-Carnival Bord La Mer at the Bayfront on February 11

Calypso Shows

-Stardom Calypso Tent at The Strip in Loubiere

January 6, 10, 17, 20, 24, 31

Finals: February 7

Calypso competitions (Dominica Calypso Association) to held at the Newtown Savannah

-Quarter Final: January 13

-Semi Finals: January 27

-Grand Finals: February 10

Parades and Fetes

-Carnival Street Festival at the Bayfront on January 26 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

-Reggae on the Boardwalk meets Soca in de City on February 1 at The Strip in Loubiere

-Lagoon Street Jam on February 5 the streets of Roseau

-Triple Kay Inception ‘Bouyon Festival’ on February 9 at the Newtown Savannah

-Carnival Beer Fest Bar Lyme on February 10 on the streets of Roseau

-Rotary Club Souse and Punch on February 11 on the streets of Roseau

-Astaphans Powder Fest on February 11 at Astaphans Car Park

-Jouvert on February 12 on the streets of Roseau

-Carnival Monday on February 12 on the streets of Roseau (traditional bands and groups)

-Carnival Tuesday on February 13 on the streets of Roseau (come as you like costume reveling)

-Taway Vaval on February 14 in the Kalinago Territory