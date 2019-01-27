Sensational pan player from Trinidad & Tobago, Johann Chuckaree, will be one of the main acts in the line up for this year’s Jazz ‘n Creole.

DFC Events Manager, Marva Williams, announced recently, that Chuckaree is on the list of artistes who have so far confirmed their participation in the event.

She said two Dominican acts – Mel, formerly known as Mel C, and the Smith Brothers have also confirmed.

Williams recently repeated an announcement which she first made in December 2018, that the tenth annual Jazz ’ n Creole Festival at the Cabrits in Portsmouth, would be moving to a new date.

“Jazz ’ n Creole will be promoted as a weekend package from May 3rd to the 5th. However, the main stage event is on the fifth of May from 2pm,” she stated.

According to Williams, the new date is to help increase visitor arrivals during the weekend.

“Normally it would have been held on the Pentecost weekend. However, based on advice and various requests from various authorities, we were asked to change the date and the aim of that was to allow us to engage persons from our key target market like the French West Indies, in particular Guadeloupe. So, we are hoping we can see an increase in numbers for our Jazz and Creole this year.” The DFC Official explained.

Below is a video of Johann Chuckaree performing in Woodford Square, Ports of Spain, Trinidad.