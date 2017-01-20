Seven young ladies from various Secondary Schools on the island will vie for the title of Miss Teen Dominica 2017 on February 9.

The contestants were officially launched at a ceremony held at the Arawak House of Culture on Wednesday.

They are, Britney Toussaint representing the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School sponsored by E.H Charles & Co.Ltd; Selena Edwards representing the Castle Bruce Secondary School and sponsored by the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs; Lesean Bellot representing the Dominica Grammar School and sponsored by New India Assurance Co.Ltd; Furlisha Edwards representing the Pierre Charles Secondary School and sponsored by Grand Bay Credit Union; Ashanti Alleyne representing the Goodwill Secondary School and sponsored by Cadrec;, Cheyenne Dewhurst representing the Convent High School and sponsored by Dominica Lotteries Commission and Ashley St. Jean representing the Portsmouth Secondary School and sponsored by Ross University.

They will compete in five segments including, Speech, Spectacular Creation, Talent, Evening Wear and Question and Answer.

Artistic Director of the Waitikubuli Dance Theatre, Raymond Lawrence who was addressing the ceremony, said the Miss Teen Dominica pageant creates a wonderful platform for the youth of Dominica to shine.

“It helps them to develop their speaking, their modeling and their performing skills,” he said. “It also helps them to build their sense of self-confidence, self-esteem, facing a crowd, facing a group of people…it helps them in the future with their jobs if they have to deliver lectures and they have to speak to large groups of people.”

Lawrence continued, “Now you have the Visual and Performing Arts in the schools and shows like the Teenage Pageant helps to strengthen and promote this program in the schools and now some students are even doing CXC exams in some of the art forms, like music and theatre.”

He went on to say that persons should not consider the pageant so much as a competition.

“Sometimes when we see it too much as competition it sort of builds a sort of unhealthy rivalry,” he explained.

Lawrence also told persons to have a healthy sense of competition, “a healthy sense of celebration of our young people.”

“No matter who wins we should be all encouraging each other, congratulating,” he stated.

The show which is organized by the Waitikubuli Dance Theatre is set for Sunday February 19, at the Carnival City now named after the late ‘Eddie Andre’.

The event is expected to begin at 5:00 pm.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for children and $30 for sitting.

The headline sponsor is AC Shillingford & Co.Ltd, agents for PROMEX milk.

The reigning Miss Teen Dominica is Tiffany Eloi, of the Portsmouth Secondary School.