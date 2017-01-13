Public Relations Officer for Showdown Mas Camp, Cecil Moses has announced that the Calypso tent will place focus mainly on the significance of the late Boople’s contribution to calypso.

Popular calypsonian, Boople, whose real name was Michael LaFleur, died on July 14th 2016 at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

Moses said that the tent will be “paying homage” to Boople during the calypso season.

“This year we are going to be centering the entire tent around our fallen brother Boople and it is going to be all about paying homage,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He went on to say that the Showdown Mas Camp organizers will ensure that all the happenings within the Tent are “pertinent to showing love to our brother.”

“Because he showed us extreme love,” Moses stated.

Boople was widely known for his popular songs including “Air Dominica,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Kranana,” “Three Witches in London” and ‘Cheap Cars.”

Showdown Mas Camp is hosted at the Harlem Plaza.