Shyanne Dorsette has captured the Dominica State College (DSC) Mas Jamboree 2017 crown which was held at Eddie Andre Carnival City on Thursday night.

She got awards for Best Evening Wear, Best in Evening Wear, Best Beach Wear, Best in Beach Wear and Best Thematic Wear.

Daina Peltier grabbed the first runner-up position. She took home the Personality Award.

Tonilia Elie was the second runner-up position. She won an award for Best Response to Question.

Norma Benjamin took the third runner-up position, taking home an award for Best Talent.

Tanisha Augustine took home the People’s Choice Award and Miss Photogenic.

A total of seven young ladies competed in the event.

Dorsett expressed great joy and surprise at the results.

She said that her team, including the other competitors, placed much effort into preparing for the show.

“I was really surprised, I know that we worked really hard and each and every one of these girls deserves a crown tonight because we put in so much effort, all the sleepless nights,” she said.

Although Dorsett felt that she did not express herself enough in the interview round, she is very happy regardless.

“I felt like I didn’t express myself enough during the interview, and I thought that that would have really drowned my presentation, but I am really happy,” she exclaimed.

She also said that her thematic wear was one of the highlights of her overall performance, describing as “well thought of.”

“It was something I was really excited about. As I have told a lot of people, we have a lot of Asians living in Dominica that we don’t really socialize with as much and I thought it was a good idea to incorporate their tradition,” she said.

She advised for all persons to stay safe and have fun during the carnival season.

“Be safe but have fun. Carnival comes once a year, this is a time to embrace our culture, but mostly, be safe please,” she remarked.