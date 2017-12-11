Local group, Signal Band, has a released a new song, Ani Ba Yo Love,

The band says the song represents the slowing down of Bouyon from its customary pace and channeling it into emotional energy.

It says the Creole colloquial expression, “Ani Ba Yo Love,” which translates to “Just Give Them Love,” seeks to cleanse the souls of humanity and introduce the idea of offering LOVE to everyone, whether deserved or undeserved.

The song was written and performed by Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred.

It was composed by Sheldon Alfred and Dernel Green and was mixed by Dernel Green.

The song was mastered by Precision Productions, Trinidad & Tobago.

Visuals were provided by Niles Parker.

See video below.