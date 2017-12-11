Signal Band releases new song/videoDominica News Online - Monday, December 11th, 2017 at 10:09 AM
Local group, Signal Band, has a released a new song, Ani Ba Yo Love,
The band says the song represents the slowing down of Bouyon from its customary pace and channeling it into emotional energy.
It says the Creole colloquial expression, “Ani Ba Yo Love,” which translates to “Just Give Them Love,” seeks to cleanse the souls of humanity and introduce the idea of offering LOVE to everyone, whether deserved or undeserved.
The song was written and performed by Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred.
It was composed by Sheldon Alfred and Dernel Green and was mixed by Dernel Green.
The song was mastered by Precision Productions, Trinidad & Tobago.
Visuals were provided by Niles Parker.
See video below.
1 Comment
Good tune but where the rest of the Band it would have made sense to just say the lead singer vs the band. this video header is deceiving