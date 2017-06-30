For their 2017 Season of Song Dominica’s acclaimed choral company will stage ONCE ON THIS ISLAND the hit Broadway Musical with book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty and based on Rosa Guy’s novel, My Love, My Love which in turn was inspired by Hans Christian Anderson’s The Little Mermaid.

The story is set in Haiti and explores themes that have preoccupied Caribbean societies for centuries. The beauty of the music, the importance and relevance of its themes and its celebration of Caribbean life and Culture make this musical a must see unique theatrical experience.

The play is being co-produced by Caribbean Theatre Network (formerly People’s Action Theatre PAT). It is being directed by veteran Caribbean artist, playwright and director, Alwin Bully; with musical direction by leading Dominican musician and Choral Director, Pearle Christian; and Choreography by acclaimed professional Dancer and Choreographer Sade Bully.

The star-studded cast is led by none other than Dominican singing sensation Michele Henderson who is joined by Webster Marie, Marie Pascale Afana, Tasha Peltier, Steve James, Simeon Joseph, Janae Jackson, Danielle Wilson, Beata Vidal, Kareem Bertrand, Trevor Samuel and other members of the Sisserou Singers.

This musical which opens at the Arawak House of Culture on Friday July 14th will run for three nights only. Tickets are available at Bull’s Eye Pharmacy, Valentines Store and from members of the Sisserou Singers.

A full-length Broadway musical is an extremely rare occurrence in the Caribbean. The public is invited to be part of this history making event and should call 440-7028 or 276-7584 for more information.