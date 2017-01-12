Six students from various primary schools across the island will compete in the 2017 Carnival Princess Show.

They are:

Contestant #1 – Odessa Denis – Bagatelle Primary School

Contestant #2 – Jeanel Phillip – Grand Fond Primary School

Contestant #3 – Mya Belle – Salybia Primary School

Contestant #4 – Simone Moses – Morne Jaune Primary School

Contestant #5 – Farizeena Basir – Atkinson Primary School. Sponsored by Rainbow Rentals & Willcher Services Inc (Mrs Cheryl Rolle)

Contestant #6 – Jewelle George – St Martin’s Primary School. Sponsored by Springfield Trading Ltd (Miss Soldanza Plaintain Chips)

They were launched at the Calypso House in Bath Estate on Wednesday.

The contestants will compete in four segments: Speech, Talent, Party Dress and Costume round.

The show will take place at 3:00 pm on Sunday 12th February 2017 at the Harlem Plaza in Newtown.

The reigning Carnival Princess is Rayne Benjamin of the Convent Preparatory School.

The show is organized by the Rotaract Club of Roseau.

See contestants below at media launch.