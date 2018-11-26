Skerrit invites ‘all hands on deck’ to rebuild Dominica at Thanksgiving Gospel ConcertDominica News Online - Monday, November 26th, 2018 at 12:07 PM
Thousands of Dominicans gathered at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday evening where they joined hands in Praise and Worship during a Reunion Thanksgiving Gospel Concert to strengthen Dominica.
The concert dubbed “Repent, Rejoice and Restore” which was hosted by the Dominica Festivals Commission (DFC), featured popular Nigerian female Gospel Music artiste, Osinachi ‘Sinach’ Joseph.
“Now is the time for all of us to gather in one place to worship Him [God], reflect on our lives…and rejoice in God’s goodness and love for all of us,” Prime Minister Roosevelt said while delivering an address at the event.
According to him this is a time to rebuild Dominica and to rejoice.
“It is a time to rebuild, making use of the knowledge and experiences of the past so that our present and our future is not wrecked by the effect of climate change,” he stated. “I have told you before and I will say it again, that all hands should be on deck in rebuilding a resilient Dominica.”
He issued an appeal for all to join in that undertaking.
“Join us with the understanding that the right thing to do is to act virtuously rather than just talk about doing so,” he said.
The prime minister also advised people to avoid doing good things with an ulterior motive, because good deeds, he said must come from their hearts and for the glory of God.
“This is also a time to collectively give thanks to God for the awesome renewal for the appearance and landscape of Dominica that has occurred over the past year,” Skerrit noted, saying Dominicans have managed to work together to make Dominica “rise in its splendor from the ruins of Hurricane Maria with the assistance of a number of friendly governments…”
“Let us continue to lift them up in thanksgiving to our God who makes all things possible,” Skerrit said and called on the nation to remain united in its determination to maintain Dominican values and way of life.
“We must remain aware of that which holds us together… if we do this and share the word we will be able to move one step closer to the Dominica that I envisioned where all of us can prosper together,” Skerrit indicated.
He thanked Sinach for her selflessness in responding to the social needs of “our sisters and brothers.”
Apart from exploring Dominica’s natural springs and rivers, Sinach visited inmates at the State Prison and residents at the Dominica Infirmary during her visit.
