Local artiste, Smokie Cut,” has released a new single/video which pays tribute to the victims of Hurricanes Maria and Irma and also the people of Mexico who suffered a few major earthquakes months ago.

The song is entitled “Pray for Dominica.”

“This song is to target the people who still feel traumatized from the devasting events and I’m hoping it will give them a source of comfort, strength and relief,” the artiste, whose real name is Jihad Jean-Jacques, said.

A singer/songwriter, producer and video director, Smokie Cut’s musical journey began at the tender age of seven, however, he started recording professionally in 2001.

In 2009 he did a jingle entitled ” Doe Watch Me Watch Yourself” for one of Jamaica’s biggest TV stations (REtv) which got countless advertisement and gained widespread exposure for Dominica.

He also did another smashing single entitled “Nah Back Down” which gave me international recognition. He has also sang along and opened shows for numerous Jamaican celebrities such as Popcaan, G whizz, Gaza Slim, Christopher Martin, Konshens, D Major, Lisa Hype, Admiral Tibet, Lil John, Gary Minot, Admiral Bailey, among others.

Smokie Cut is currently working on his first official Solo album set to be released in the upcoming months.

See the video below.