Popular UK-based soca artiste, Dominican, Soca Johnny, has released another soca song called BMA Bouyon 2019.

Soca Johnny is a two-time Road March King of the annual Notting Hill Carnival in the UK.

In his latest release, the artiste poses the question,” What if Africans/African descendants could defend themselves against police brutality, institutional racism and all the unfair things that occur in today’s society?”

He asks listeners to imagine a version of the world where there was an organised entity that would step forward and deal with the injustices.

Soca Johnny urges his audience to, “Imagine a world where Africans aren’t at the mercy of a global unfair justice system. Imagine!”

The song was written by John ‘Soca Johnny’ David, produced by Cecil ‘Tha Wizzard’ Joseph and mixed & mastered by Tha Wizzard.

Soca Johnny whose real name is John David, grew up in the village of Giraudel, attended the Saint Mary’s Academy and says his music was influenced by bands such as WCK and First Serenade whom he listened to as a child.