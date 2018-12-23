The 2018 DBS Christmas Song Contest takes place from 7:00 pm today Sunday, December 23 at the Old Mill Cultural Centre at Canefield.

The participants Claudia Lavinier, Willis Joseph, Ensworth Durand, Vernella Henderson, Julian Riviere, Carsim Birmingham and Shamica Sorhaindo, Symes Alexander, Listan Edwards and Cyril Henderson.

Below are the songs of some of the nine finalists.

Carsim Birmingham & Shamica Sorhaindo

Carsim Birmingham an 18 year old triple major at the Dominica State College studying Psychology, French and English. At school he is part of the Glee Club and the Debate Club. Out of school he is a member of the Youth in Action club from his village, Soufriere, and also a member of the Sixth Form Sisserou Singers (SFSS).

He is also a foodie and is positive he will become a pastry chef in the future. He also has a deep passion for the arts and seeks to help other individuals develop and master their craft. In 2015, he participated in the Music Model and talent Showcase (MMTS) held in The Bahamas. Later that year, he decided to participate in the annual Christmas Song Contest and won. He won the title again in 2016. He was also the winner of the DBS Love and Country singing competition in 2017.

Ensworth Durand

Ensworth Durand, locally known as Staroid is from the village of Castle Bruce. He loves spending time with his daughter Starry who was born on Christmas day. He enjoys music, singing and sports, his favorite sport being football. He has been involved in music ever since primary school.

Listan Edwards

Symes Alexander

24 year old Symes Alexander is an aspiring rap artist from Rivere Cyrique. He participated in the 2015 DBS Christmas song competition. He have recorded seven songs and hopes to continue recording. He loves hip hop music and one day hopes to be among the likes of Kendrick Lamar etc… On the 23 on December he is going to get on stage, have fun and do this for my grandma. He first wanted to write a song from the perspective of a vagrant but after the passing of his my adopted mom aka Granny he decided to write this in her honour.

Vernella Henderson

Vernella Henderson is originally from Canefield but currently lives in Picard. She’s a teacher at the Christian Union Primary school. She enjoys doing hair in her free time and writing songs. She usually sings with a 5 member girl group called Anew. She’s participated in the DBS Christmas competition before and won in 2008. Christmas is her favourite time of year and she is looking forward to this competition because it allows her an opportunity to bring her written songs to a stage.

Willis Joseph

Willis Joseph is from the Kalinago Territory living in Gaulette River. This is the second time he is participating in the D.B.S Christmas song contest. Willis loves singing and always makes himself available whenever he is asked to do a performance. He intends to record his own album in the near future. He enjoys writing and has written 2 songs thus far. He also enjoys working with children 0-3 years of age.