Contestant number six, Jewelle George, of the St. Martin Primary School has been crowned Carnival Princess 2017 after a tight competition among the six young ladies vying for the title.

The event took place at the Harlem Plaza on Sunday February 12th 2017.

George took home awards for Miss Intelligent, Miss Photogenic, People’s Choice Award, and Best in Costume.

First Runner up went to Jeanel Phillip of the Grandfond Primary School. She recieved awards for Best in party Dress and Best Talent, while Farizeena Basir won the position of Second Runner Up.

Mya Belle of the Salybia Primary School was awarded Miss Congeniality.

Other contestants were Odessa Denise from the Bagatelle Primary School and Simone Moses from the Morne Jaune Primary School.

Jewelle George is also the reigning Miss Ti Matador.

Last year’s Carnival Princess was Rayne Benjamin of the Convent Preparatory School.