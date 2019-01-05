Stardom Monarch of the Tent on tonightDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 4:18 PM
The finale of the 2019 Stardom Tent, the Stardom Monarch of the Tent will be held tonight at the strip in Lalay Coco (north of the village of Loubiere) from 9 pm.
Event promoter, Leroy “Wadix” Charles, said the Stardom reigning champion is up for a challenge at tonight’s event.
“The reigning Stardom Monarch of the tent Lugarz will be up for a major fight tonight alongside several Road March monarchs and several former monarchs will be challenging him for the coveted title for the Stardom Monarch of the Tent,” he said
The calypsonians taking part in tonight’s show are Karessah, Tasha-P, Scrunter, Hunter, Observer, Checker, Comforter, Web, Black Diamond, Intruder, Jay Dee, The Healer, Chris B, Trendsetter, Lady V, Sour Sour, Jamma B, Haxey, Lugarz, Shadow Flow, Dino, Son of the Saint, Nacheal, and Omee.
They will be backed up by Swinging Stars.
Charles added that Sakis Lapo Kabwit , Examiner (Junior Calypso Monarch) and David Benjamin (Conch Shell Blowing Champion) will also be on the line up for tonight’s event.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.