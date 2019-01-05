The finale of the 2019 Stardom Tent, the Stardom Monarch of the Tent will be held tonight at the strip in Lalay Coco (north of the village of Loubiere) from 9 pm.

Event promoter, Leroy “Wadix” Charles, said the Stardom reigning champion is up for a challenge at tonight’s event.

“The reigning Stardom Monarch of the tent Lugarz will be up for a major fight tonight alongside several Road March monarchs and several former monarchs will be challenging him for the coveted title for the Stardom Monarch of the Tent,” he said

The calypsonians taking part in tonight’s show are Karessah, Tasha-P, Scrunter, Hunter, Observer, Checker, Comforter, Web, Black Diamond, Intruder, Jay Dee, The Healer, Chris B, Trendsetter, Lady V, Sour Sour, Jamma B, Haxey, Lugarz, Shadow Flow, Dino, Son of the Saint, Nacheal, and Omee.

They will be backed up by Swinging Stars.

Charles added that Sakis Lapo Kabwit , Examiner (Junior Calypso Monarch) and David Benjamin (Conch Shell Blowing Champion) will also be on the line up for tonight’s event.