Officials have made it clear that the street jump up for Carnival Monday and Tuesday will end at 6:00 pm.

The time for street jump up on both days is 4:00 am to 6:00 pm.

This is for the safety of Carnival revelers since Dominica is still recovering from the passage of Hurricane Maria in September last year, Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge, said.

“Obviously the entire country does not have electricity as we would like it to be and we have to ensure that our people, our visitors are safe as possible,” he explained at the launch of Carnival 2018 on Friday morning. “So the intention is to ensure that Carnival ends at an early time to give persons the ability to get home safe.”

He stated that it means time has to be managed properly to enjoy Carnival throughout.

“So you don’t need to go until 10 o’clock at night, you can party from four in the morning, six in the morning, until 6:00 pm,” he said.

Tonge stated that of paramount importance is the safety of the people.

“As a result of that, we’ve been advised to end the Carnival at 6 o’clock,” he stated.

Meantime Tonge sought to explain the rationale for hosting Carnival this year despite the fact that Dominica is still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

“In addition to it being part of our cultural identity, we also need to release, a lot of people need to release some form of stress,” he stated. “You need to have that camaraderie where your family and friends can come back to give you that moral support.”

Additionally, Tonge stated, Carnival and other events of its type generate economic activity, especially for hotels.

“And after the storm, many of them have been impacted, they did not get the revenue they would have loved to have gotten for the Creole Music Festival …” he remarked. “Just imagine how much impact it will have on their bottom lines and also the impact it would have on them being able to keep staff in the hotel. At some point, if you cannot pay your salaries, you will have to release staff.”

He also said the event will benefit restaurants, taxi drivers, tour guides and people who sell items on the road.

“Based on studies that were done, whenever we have these activities, whatever we spend, we get a multiplication effecting the economy between seven to nine times the amount,” Tonge said.

He revealed that the government has provided a subsidy of $263,000 for the staging of Carnival this year as opposed to $720,000 in the last two years.