C-PAF and SisAyoka Events, organisers of a T-Vice concert scheduled for Friday 14th July 2017 at the Strip in Loubiere, wish to advise that due to circumstances beyond their control, that the show has been canceled.

President of C-PAF, Inc. and event spokesperson, Irvin Durand, says the cancellation is due to the band’s tight schedule and arranging of a flight back to Haiti on Saturday 15th.

“The band is scheduled to perform for the President of Haiti the day after the Dominica performance and we’re having some logistic issues in scheduling flights, he explained.

According to Durand, he is in discussion with the band about performing later in the year.

“We’re looking at dates in November or December, obviously, it gives us more time to plan and put things in place,” he stated.

In the meantime, persons who have purchased tickets can return to the place of purchase for a full refund for the said show.

The show was to also to feature Elisha (formerly Elisha Benoit), Diez Konpa, Grand Black from Saint-Martin. Nadine Francis, President of SisAyoka Events regrets this incident and is looking forward to bringing to the Dominican population a memorable show by the end of this year.

Thanks to Ti Orkest, DJay Smoove, and MC DJ Wadix for their input.

Organisers express sincere apologies to sponsors, partners and members of the public for any and all inconvenience caused.

Thank you for your understanding in this matter.