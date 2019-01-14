Tasha P releases new groovy soca tuneDominica News Online - Monday, January 14th, 2019 at 10:59 AM
“Break Away” is the the newest release from Tasha Peltier in collaboration with hit producer Krishna “Dada” Lawrence who is also behind the new Bouyon Soca hit with artistes Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous.
Damien Sorhaindo, who is the executive producer for the new track, stated via a press release that, “Breakaway is all about breaking free of your inhibitions, placing aside all your worries and stresses of everyday life to enjoy carnival, play mas with your friends, and dance like no one is watching!!!”
2 Comments
I difinatly love this song breakaway 😘😍
Nice tune, groovy is the way to go.