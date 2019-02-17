The chosen nine for 2019 Calypso finalsDominica News Online - Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at 9:39 AM
The final nine have been chosen to challenge King Bobb for the title of Calypso monarch 2019.
Among the 9, Danyan and De Healer are first time finalists.
The other finalists are Dice, Observer, Hunter, Tasha P, Checko, Webb and Sye.
To the surprise of some, Karessah, the 4-time king did not make it this year.
The calyspo finals are set for March 3rd, 2019.
