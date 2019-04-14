The Watchers on the Wall: All systems go for tonight’s Game of Thrones Watch Party

The organizers of tonight’s Watch Party for the premiere episode of the final season of the wildly popular HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’ (GOT) declared that everything is set.

From the venue Rendezvous Restaurant and Bar to the special GOT-themed menu including last year’s viewing party favorite “Dothracos” and “Little Fingers”; from the fun games and raffles that will give attendees the chance to win prizes that include GOT-branded collectibles, a Lowell Royer original GOT-themed painting, items from sponsor Digicel to the special drinks that be served tonight including a drink called “Dracarys”; from the customized scoring system developed for the highly-competitive group competition between the different ‘houses’ inspired by the warring houses in the show to the wines from another sponsor Archipelago Wine and Spirits including the locally popular Pierre Marcel and the fast-becoming favorite Wicked wines, it’s all systems go.

The organizers also stated that they expect a good turnout given the hype surrounding this final season of this fantasy drama television series that has become one of the most acclaimed and most popular shows in TV history. They also expect many of the members of their Facebook group named ‘The Watchers on the Wall’ to troop in for tonight’s viewing party.

The said Watch Party will be one of the numerous viewing parties that will be happening simultaneously around the world tonight. It will be another great opportunity for all the members of the organizing group and other fans of the show to come and celebrate together the magic, the madness, and the excitement of the Game of Thrones world!

The party starts at 5PM. Entrance is FREE.

The event is supported by Digicel, Archipelago Wine and Spirits, Cee Media Inc., Dominica News Online, and Madhausx Consulting.