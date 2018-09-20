It’s either you like it or hate it, but a new Bouyon song has been taking the entertainment scene in Dominica by storm.

The song is called Drowning, but is popularly known as the “Thick Shabine Song.” It is being played by practically every DJ on the airwaves and at events around the island, can be heard on buses and cars and has been shared countless times on social media

It is the phrase ‘Thick Shabine’ in the song that seemed to have caught everyone’s attention and its popularity has taken its creators by surprise.

“It was really surprising,” DJ Real Boss, who contributed to the song and who helped popularize it through his gigs, told DNO.

The original concept for the song was conceived and written by J-Gunner Riviere more than a year ago.

“We were Mero on the beach and there was a jam,” he explained. “There was a lot of French girls around and there was a thick Shabine with them. So while we were there, everybody wanted to check the girl who came with my friend. Everybody want to check her, so I started laughing and from that day, that part stuck with me. I always spoke to my friend and I told him I want to write a song about that.”

The song floated around for over a year at various gigs done by DJ Real Boss, whose real name is Kerwin Riviere.

“Most of my gigs and events that I have been having he (J-Gunner Riviere) has been around and I always gave him the opportunity to hold the mic and do his thing,” he stated. “From what I saw and what people were saying about him – they were saying he should hit the studio.”

The song spiked in popularity when someone recorded a video of it being played after a football match in Mahaut with a rhythm by DJ Shill and uploaded it to Facebook.

“The video basically went viral,” DJ Real Boss said. “People were asking who are these guys and I told J-Gunner now is the time to release the song, people are asking for it.”

The two, who are from Layou, then headed to a studio in New Town about a month ago and the song was recorded.

Since then it has been gaining in popularity.

“Every week it has been picking up,” Real Boss said. “It is being played in every vehicle, on all radio stations. It has been amazing.”

The two admitted that the song is basically a party song but there are also positive messages in it.

“To be honest, a lot of people still don’t get the whole song,” J-Gunner Riviere said. “They don’t understand exactly what I am saying. The song says ‘I am drowning,’ meaning you are not doing too good. There is part of the song that says, ‘are you floating or are you sinking,’ meaning are you up or are you down; where are you? What is your position right now? What is your purpose? There is another part that says, ‘are you rooting or are you planting,’ meaning are you taking something out or you planting something on the earth? What are you doing? Again, what is your purpose?”

He added, “I don’t like just nonsense, I like my music to have a little meaning.”

The song was written by J-Gunner Riviere and Kerwin Riviere.

It was produced by DJ Shill And Diyoute

It was mixed and mastered by Diyoute Yw3Ent.

Listen to the song below.