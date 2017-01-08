Thirteen move on from 2017 calypso eliminations to quarterfinalDominica News Online - Sunday, January 8th, 2017 at 2:04 PM
One newcomer, Phael “Healer” Lander, is among thirteen calypsonians who have been selected to move on to the quarterfinal of the 2017 calypso competition. The thirteen were chosen from among sixty-two calypsonians who participated in the elimination round which was held at the Harlem Plaza on Saturday night, January 7, 2017.
The thirteen include: JD, Comforter, Chris B, Leona, Trinity, Mighty Ohme, Genius, Tasha P, Healer, Tronada, Third Eye, Stephan, and Nacheal.
Five reserves were also chosen. They are: Haxey, Della, De Clarke, B. O. Bradley and Judgement.
The 2017 quarterfinal is scheduled to be held on January 20th.
