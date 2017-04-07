Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge, has stated that increasing awareness has caused the Jazz n’ Creole Festival in Dominica to experience an influx of patrons since it was first staged in 2010.

Speaking at the launch of the 8th annual Jazz n’ Creole on Thursday April 6th 2017 at the Fort Young Hotel, Tonge said that the increased media coverage and performances of international artistes have bumped up the turn out from 600 persons in 2010 to 2,600 persons in 2016.

“Over the past seven years, the event has grown from just 600 patrons in 2010 to over 2,600 patrons in 2016. The festival had not only gained patrons, but there continues to be the increasing interest from renown regional and international artistes wanting to perform at this exclusive event and the media also interested in covering this event providing additional awareness to our beautiful country,” he said.

Tonge said that the festival continues to ensure that Jazz music keeps on evolving in the country to the benefit of not only the patrons but the musicians as well.

“It ensures that our local musicians are empowered to improve their music skills and to build a jazz industry on the island, which can be just as powerful as powerful as calypso, Bouyon, and Cadence in the years to come,” he stated.

In addition to this, the tourism sector benefits greatly and adds to the overall flow of revenue into the economy, according to Tonge.

“The festival stimulates economic activity among tourism stakeholders in the various quadrants of the island,” he stated.

The festival this year, as previous years, will begin with Jazz fringe events that lead up to the main stage, as it showcases the range of local Jazz artists performing alongside “powerful regionally and internationally recognized names,” Tonge said.

The main stage event will be held on June 4, at Cabrits in Portsmouth.