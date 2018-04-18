Roseau, Dominica – (April 17, 2018) — Trinidadian string sensation Xavier Strings and Dominica’s Princess of song Michele Henderson will headline what is being billed by organizers, as one of the best ever Dominica Jazz ‘n Creole, the 2018 edition on Sunday May 20th at the historic Cabrits National Park in Portsmouth on Dominica’s north-west coast.

Patrons of Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole can expect a real treat at this year’s main stage event in the Jazz ‘n Creole programme which also features several fringe events at venues across the island and in particular, the north.

Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole has become a staple on the entertainment calendar held on Pentecost Sunday and features a family event, providing relaxing jazz music and activities for children. Patrons can, therefore, anticipate stirring Caribbean rhythms on violins played by the Xavier sisters as well as the melodious harmony of Michele’s voice.

Attendees are encouraged to display their patriotism by incorporating some aspect of ‘Creole’ in their outfits for Jazz ‘n Creole 2018. In doing so, a lucky individual will have the opportunity to a win ticket for this year’s World Creole Music Festival carded for October 26 – 28, 2018.

The 9th edition of Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole is proudly presented by the Government of Dominica through Ministry of Tourism and Culture and Discover Dominica Authority alongside headline sponsor Range Developments. Range Developments are developers of the Cabrits Resort Kempinski which will be opened in 2019.