Time heals all wounds but the memory of our losses shall remain and will be the foundation for an even greater elevation.

Triple Kay Band, a 20-year musical veteran, survivor of many storms and staple in the Bouyon music industry has embodied the resiliency and tenacity of Dominicans who are on a path to even greater prosperity.

‘Still Standing’, a mega-hit during Dominica’s 2018 carnival celebrations ripens the vigor of the persons adversely affected by the passage of the many hurricanes and storms, especially during the 2018 hurricane season.

The tragedies have strengthened the survivors to display their blessings and show the world that we are all ‘Still Standing’ which is so ably captured in this exciting and descriptive video.

Filmed on location in the fast rebounding scenic communities around Dominica and the region, ‘Still Standing’ the official video was directed by Dwayne Skerrit and proudly supported by many cooperate sponsors including: Kubuli Beer, Miniya’s 7-11+, Belfast Estate Limited, Arden Sounds, Kato’s Kubuli Bar, Fitness University, 20/20 Recording Studios, TurntUpTV and Vibes Radio.

With encouragement from so many loyal fans, friends and family around the world, Triple Kay Band is proud to proclaim that we are Still Standing, Dominica is Still Standing and the region is Still Standing.’

The video is officially available on: Digicel’s D’Music App, TurntUpTV and JuliansPromo on Youtube, TripleKayBand on Instagram and Triple Kay International on FaceBook.

This incredible video production can also be viewed on DigiPlay and Marpin2k4 local programming channels and will soon be available on other international sites and stations.

See video below.