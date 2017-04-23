Popular bouyon band Triple Kay International has signed an exclusive music promotion deal with 365music.co, a new venture from local enterprise 365 Group Inc. The signing took place on April 4th 2017 at Music Box Studios, home of Triple Kay International.

Through this deal, all audio of the band’s live performances as well as archived and selected future studio productions, will be made exclusively available via the 365music.co website.

“We’re happy to partner with 365. These guys are known for the quality of their work so we believe our music is in good hands. This is a great way to promote local talent and we are looking forward to our fans accessing our music through this hub.” says Triple Kay Band Leader, Jeoffrey Joseph.

According to Tridel Edwin of 365music.co, as the most consistent band in Dominica, with the widest appeal, it only made sense to approach the band for this partnership. “The consistency of their music over the years and their appeal to youth are things we admire. These are young guys just like us who are representing for Dominica in their own way and we like that we have that in common with them.”

Though Triple Kay might be the most recognisable name on the site, the company has signed other local acts as well, including Keks Mafia, Soca artists Benz aka Mr Gwada and Starsha; Dancehall artiste Oozy and rappers K.R.I.M, Sleem Steez, Triszy and Kayyo.

“We’re looking forward to adding more music professionals and to making it more representative of the inclusive space that we envision,” adds 365 Music’s Elias Dupuis.

According to Edwin and Dupuis, the user-friendly website is a platform for the promotion of Dominican music and music professionals (whether based on island or abroad). Users on the site can find music and information on their favourite artists and also discover new ones. They can also stream and download music and watch videos. There will also be Dj Mixes, live recordings of performances, and exclusive content from 365music.co, like “My Take” (a vox pop on the local entertainment scene), artiste interviews and an upcoming show called “San Cobine” with other shows to be revealed in the future. This site also features biographies of each artist and related photography and graphics for their music.

365music.co is an offshoot of 365 Group Inc. whose flagship brand is 365MMP (Music, Marketing, Production). Formed in 2011 by Edwin, Dupuis and their business partner Kareem Fabien, the trio were named 2013 Entrepreneurs of the Year by the Elias Nassief Foundation and Technology Entrepreneurs of the Year in 2015 at the Caribbean Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Barbados.

Before creating 365music.co, 365MMP was known for having a music component; previously doing promotions and bookings for artistes like Kayyo, Lyrique, Anderson Angol, Kharlen Silva and others. The company has also been heavily involved in music video production over the years and have directed and edited music videos for N’Core, Michele Henderson and Mr Benji N2O, Kharlen Silva, Kayyo, Chxd, and most recently Mr Gwada, while organising two rap cyphers among other projects.

The company will soon make the website content available via mobile apps for both iPhone and android.

Artists wanting to be featured on the site can send their music and other details to [email protected] or via whatsapp at 767-235-0038.