Leader of the popular Triple Kay Band, Jeffery Joseph has said the band is getting ready to celebrate 20 years of existence and will mark the commencement of events from February 9, 2018.

Triple Kay Band is well known regionally and internationally and Joseph said that the band will be showcasing its trailblazers.

“We have a major event on February 9, 2018, the Harlem Plaza, called the “Inception – the set up” because the actual event commemorating our 20th year of existence is just down the line and we are doing a preliminary event,” he said. “We are going to be featuring a few past members of the band over the 20 years. It’s going to showcase a lot of the materials that the band has produced over the past 20 years in its original type of music which was primarily Compa and Zouk which then went into the modern Boyou genre.”

The band will this weekend also team up with Swinging Stars for a punch party jam in Layou on Dimanche Gras (Carnival Sunday).

“February 11 we have the pure punch party at Layou. It’s a Carnival Sunday event, so come out early have a good time and socialize with people you haven’t seen…we will be with the Swinging Stars band,” he stated.

Joseph also announced that the band intends to maximize all the time that has been allotted for Carnival and is calling on the fans to be ready for the action.

“Carnival Monday we call it ‘Monday Mas,'” he explained. “We aim to start at 6:00 am with the theme “Still Standing” which means that despite the ravages of the storm ( Hurricane Maria) we are still here and alive and have to show the world that we are here for the long haul. We ask everyone to revel in peace and fun for Carnival 2018,” Joseph said.