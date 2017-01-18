Carnival season 2017 has kicked off with a bang by the ever popular Triple Kay International. After having an extensive 2016 calendar year filled with numerous lives shows both overseas and locally the band relentlessly continues its journey to create music palatable to all demographics. Over the years the band has been on a mission to expand its groovy catalogue and this year is no exception.

Recognizing the life and talent that we have here on earth can be snapped away in an instant we encourage all to carefully enjoy it to the full. Many persons experience trials and heartache that drive them in to sometimes very depressive places but our anthem this year encourages all to pick up themselves because there is still life and the opportunity to have a good time just in case ‘Tomorrow never comes.’

The world premiere of this new music video and song titled “F.T.M”, which is an acronym for ‘Fete Til Mornin’ will take place on January 18th, 2017 on all local TV stations and on the band’s social media pages. Produced in collaboration with Hysteria Mas, this uplifting and lively production was directed by Mr. Ericson Joseph of GremoPhoto.

The video, which is expected to get significant airplay on all local television stations will also soon be on rotation on Trace TV in France, Tempo Networks, Julianspromo, ABSTV and RETV among other media outlets across the region and world.

Feel free to visit the band’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/triplekayband/ or on Instagram @triplekayband to view the video and for updates on the band’s activities for carnival 2017.

F.T.M” (Fete Till Mornin’)

Written by: Wayne ‘Mr. Benji N2O’ Benjamin

Performed by: Wayne ‘Mr. Benji N2O’ Benjamin

Produced by: Kendel ‘Killa’ Laurent

Recorded at: Music Box Studios

Mixed by: Kendel Laurent @ Music Box Studios

Mastered by: Johann Seaton of MadMen Productions

Executive Producer: Triple Kay Band

Publisher: Triple Kay Band

The Almighty gave us life, to work hard and play even harder … Having fun and fettin till morning come is a true Caribbean ting and Triple Kay Band is the entertainment to get you through to the morning. Forget about your worries, forget about your stress because you have life, so pick up yourself and PARTY HARD WITH WE … Now it’s time to get your working shoes off and FETE TILL MORNIN’

Listen to the song below.

See the video below.