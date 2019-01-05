Triple Kay International’s Bouyon hit song ‘Heat’ turned up the flames to emerge as the People’s Choice Bouyon Road March song for Dominica’s carnival 2019.

Receiving approximately 70% of the votes, the song out performed Asa Bantan’s ‘Move’ and Signal Band’s ‘Bachanaly’ to create history as the first Bouyon carnival road march song.

The Bouyon Road March initiative is the brainchild of promoter & businessman Emile Depooter, former Dominica Festivals Commission Executive Director Val Cuffy and Jeffrey Baptiste of telecommunications provider, Flow.

The gentlemen who are all experienced in the field of entertainment felt strongly that bouyon which is an integral aspect of Dominica’s culture and music, needed more visibility and prominence which led to the road march initiative.

The idea was welcomed by other business entities including Dominica Brewery & Beverages, WeForward, One Pot, Depex, Freight Masters, Outdoor World, Bullseye Pharmacy, Phone Shack, N2N Distributors & Whitchurch IGA Supercenter.

The broadcast text platform of mobile service provider Flow, was used as the medium for voting. Patrons were asked to text their choice of bouyon song to short code 2269.

A cash and in-kind prize totaling $5,500 will be presented to the winner.