Twelve (12) competitors have been selected for the final of the 2017 Cadence Lypso Show which is carded for the Pottersville Savannah on November 2nd, 2017.
The show’s organizers have reported that after a heavily contested audition which lasted about 6 hours, the five judges appointed with the task of selecting the final ten found it difficult and as a result, the number was increased to 12.
The following artistes who made it past the in-house audition held at the NCCU building in Roseau on July 15, 2017, will compete in the 6th Edition of the Cadence Lypso Show:
|NAME
|SURNAME
|NAME OF SONG
|1
|Chris
|Sylvester
|Chauffeur Bus Jodi
|2
|Murphy
|Jno. Jules
|Winners Never Give Up
|3
|Desmond
|Lawrence
|Doubout
|4
|Shirley
|Charles
|Need to Survive
|5
|Carsim
|Birminham
|La vi dou
|6
|Jasta
|Williams
|Lape
|7
|Ellis
|Serrant
|An Kay La
|8
|Rhamadine
|Phillip
|Lavi Adilte
|9
|Gael
|Registe
|What you Really want
|10
|Shemica
|Sorhaindo
|You are the one
|11
|Charles
|Leatham
|Dominique I Love you
|12
|Ayeola
|George
|Bon Nouvel
They will all be looking to dethrone the current Cadence Lypso King, Anton “White Fayrie” Joseph.
