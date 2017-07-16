Twelve (12) competitors have been selected for the final of the 2017 Cadence Lypso Show which is carded for the Pottersville Savannah on November 2nd, 2017 .

The show’s organizers have reported that after a heavily contested audition which lasted about 6 hours, the five judges appointed with the task of selecting the final ten found it difficult and as a result, the number was increased to 12.

The following artistes who made it past the in-house audition held at the NCCU building in Roseau on July 15, 2017, will compete in the 6th Edition of the Cadence Lypso Show:

NAME SURNAME NAME OF SONG 1 Chris Sylvester Chauffeur Bus Jodi 2 Murphy Jno. Jules Winners Never Give Up 3 Desmond Lawrence Doubout 4 Shirley Charles Need to Survive 5 Carsim Birminham La vi dou 6 Jasta Williams Lape 7 Ellis Serrant An Kay La 8 Rhamadine Phillip Lavi Adilte 9 Gael Registe What you Really want 10 Shemica Sorhaindo You are the one 11 Charles Leatham Dominique I Love you 12 Ayeola George Bon Nouvel

They will all be looking to dethrone the current Cadence Lypso King, Anton “White Fayrie” Joseph.