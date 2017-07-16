Joseph is going for his 4th consecutive win this year

Twelve (12) competitors have been selected for the final of the 2017 Cadence Lypso Show which is carded for the Pottersville Savannah on November 2nd, 2017.
The show’s organizers have reported that after a heavily contested  audition which lasted about 6 hours, the five judges appointed with the task of  selecting the final ten found it difficult and as a result, the number was increased to 12.
The following artistes who made it past the in-house audition held at the NCCU building in Roseau on July 15, 2017, will compete in the 6th Edition of the Cadence Lypso Show:
NAME SURNAME NAME OF SONG
1 Chris Sylvester Chauffeur Bus Jodi
2 Murphy Jno. Jules Winners Never Give Up
3 Desmond Lawrence Doubout
4 Shirley Charles Need to Survive
5 Carsim Birminham La vi dou
6 Jasta Williams Lape
7 Ellis Serrant An  Kay La
8 Rhamadine Phillip Lavi  Adilte
9 Gael Registe What you Really want
10 Shemica Sorhaindo You are the one
11 Charles Leatham Dominique I Love you
12 Ayeola George Bon Nouvel
They will all be looking to dethrone the current Cadence Lypso King, Anton “White Fayrie” Joseph.