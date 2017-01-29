Twenty semi finalists or this year’s calypso competition have been chosen. Those moving on from the quarter final which was held on Saturday night are: Janae, Jenious, Stephan, De Healer, Beno, Jamma B, Omee, Checko, Jaydee, Observer, Tasha P, Webb, Sye, Comforter, Karessa, Daddy Chess, Lugaz, De Bobb, Leona, De Wizard.

 