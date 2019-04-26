Val Cuffy calls for name change to city streets

Former executive Director of the World Creole Music Festivals Val Cuffy has issued a call for Dominicans to “fully support Dominica’s Lady of Song Ophelia Maria who celebrates 40 years this year as an artist.
A two day event to be held on the weekend of Mother’s Day dubbed “Mama Creole” will bring together local artists Swinging Stars and First Serenade and Cool Sessions out of the USVI in musical concert in honour of Ophelia.
Cuffy called on the government and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture to change the names of streets in recognition of local artists.
“We really have to celebrate our icons, and I want to challenge the Ministry of Tourism & Culture, the government of Dominica. It is time to change Kennedy Avenue, Virgin Lane and all the names that don’t belong to us,” he said.
He continued, “We have 90 years of music of Gordon Henderson, Ophelia (Maria) the late Jeff Joe (Jeff Joseph). We walk to Guadeloupe, Martinique, Paris and these people are living legends. If the French had to come to fix the grave of the late Jeff Joe in Dominica, we can do better than that.”
Cuffy, who is a music promoter, stated, “We must stop talking and saying what we are going to do and do it. We can build an international airport; we can build a hospital but the only therapy you will hear at the airport and the hospital – what the nurses are listening to – is music.”
He said music “is the greatest therapy that you can have and we have to give that support to our artists. We are happy for this event and look forward to celebrating Gordon Henderson, Chubby and Halibut in the same way.”
Cuffy said that forty years in the music industry is a milestone which cannot be left unnoticed.
“I want Dominican to come out in large numbers if we have to shut down the country so be it. You have to be there to support Ophelia and others and we need a Mama and Papa creole every year.”
12 Comments
Very incoherent statement Val. I’m still trying to reconcile what you said with the purpose of the press conference.
Shut the country down for what exactly. There are many other ways to get things done. All you Dominicans too like daybah is all you so that have the country how it is stupes
Mark, do not entertain that sort of nonsense and allow them to draw your wife into this political crap!
There are lots of other ways that we can honor Ophelia. If the idea is to name every street in that old semi-city called Roseau, it makes absolutely no sense.
If the idea is to erase every name the British left behind that falls into the category of prejudice and bigotry!America was in Dominica too, I have proof!
Now; was there ever a British, or French person during the days of colonization by the French, or during the era of the British name Virgin in Dominica?
The names of the street are part of our history; and talking down Statues of British as the late Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas ordered in Portsmouth made no sense.
In Antigua; however, they did not change the name from Nelson Dockyard to Antigua name, hence “Admiral Lord Nelson Dockyard has become a major tourist attraction on the island, generating millions in revenue.
Son!
I agree 100%. All these names of streets and institutions that belongs to the colonial era should go. When you have renamed all of the streets, please ensure that the names are prominently displayed at every intersection of the respective streets. We have too many streets in the capital that do not have identifying signage.
Cuffy, get a damn job, if you do not have one, and stop this confounded bigotry which impedes your ridiculous vision!
What benefits will changing the name Kennedy Avenue, and Virgin Lane bring to Dominica?
You all are too ignorant; in the 1960’s we change the name to Kennedy after the late assassinated President of the United States in recognition for his performance in securing the world from a communists Soviet Union, annexation of the entire world.
Had he not stop the ships from the Soviet Union from entering Cuba the Missiles, you might be talking Russian today:
Do your remember Sparrow calypso “Stop Them Sink Them In The Bottom of The Ocean?”
In case you do not know the events took place in 1962; his vision caused man to land on the moon too!
Boy shut up, stop being an idiot!
If you wish to name a street after Ophelia, Dominica will develop, new communities will develop, name a street leading to a new community after her.
Behave yourself Val, and get a life. Naming streets people’s name has become a joke now.
Good suggestion Cuffy, although the renaming should not be restricted to artists .However Mr Cuffy, remember that Skerrit is the government. He will only do so if all the streets are renamed “Skerrit”. Skerrit only loves Skerrit!!! Don’t be hard headed Val “Skerrit only loves Skerrit..He hates reading, but if you relay that to him, he will be vex you didn’t suggest that Skerrit should be the names for all …
Well done Ophelia..Great Dominican .You taught me French at DGS..My favourite song is “””Hi Dominique”””..Keep Shining!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
I endorse this message
why? just to confuse people more? Next you will want to change the names of national sites and popular locations. While i agree that we need to not praise our former masters and oppressors, we need to hold on to our history. So when our children asks us why a street is named after a past king of England we can sit them down and explain how and why. This adds culture, history, a sense of knowledge of self. Our youth need that. To teach them the good and the bad.
Val, I understand you may not like certain names and like other people you have your reasons but you can not change history. Those names are part of our history. Maybe you can add to it by naming roads ,after icons like Ophilia, in new developments like we did in Goodwill years ago. Otherwise we keep changin names like underpants evey time a new vedette takes our fancy.
I have repeatedly advocated for changing the name of the Princess Margaret Hospital. This is just a colonial relic. Instead, name it in honor of a nurse or healthcare worker who has given yeoman service to the health sector. Yes, I’m in total agreement with Mr. Cuffy, the time has come for us to recognize and celebrate our unsung heroes and heroines. A hero gets no honor in his own Dominica. That has to end.
val, Dominica is plagued with to many issue for us to now deal with these petty stuff