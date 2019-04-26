Val Cuffy calls for name change to city streets

Former executive Director of the World Creole Music Festivals Val Cuffy has issued a call for Dominicans to “fully support Dominica’s Lady of Song Ophelia Maria who celebrates 40 years this year as an artist.

A two day event to be held on the weekend of Mother’s Day dubbed “Mama Creole” will bring together local artists Swinging Stars and First Serenade and Cool Sessions out of the USVI in musical concert in honour of Ophelia.

Cuffy called on the government and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture to change the names of streets in recognition of local artists.

“We really have to celebrate our icons, and I want to challenge the Ministry of Tourism & Culture, the government of Dominica. It is time to change Kennedy Avenue, Virgin Lane and all the names that don’t belong to us,” he said.

He continued, “We have 90 years of music of Gordon Henderson, Ophelia (Maria) the late Jeff Joe (Jeff Joseph). We walk to Guadeloupe, Martinique, Paris and these people are living legends. If the French had to come to fix the grave of the late Jeff Joe in Dominica, we can do better than that.”

Cuffy, who is a music promoter, stated, “We must stop talking and saying what we are going to do and do it. We can build an international airport; we can build a hospital but the only therapy you will hear at the airport and the hospital – what the nurses are listening to – is music.”

He said music “is the greatest therapy that you can have and we have to give that support to our artists. We are happy for this event and look forward to celebrating Gordon Henderson, Chubby and Halibut in the same way.”

Cuffy said that forty years in the music industry is a milestone which cannot be left unnoticed.

“I want Dominican to come out in large numbers if we have to shut down the country so be it. You have to be there to support Ophelia and others and we need a Mama and Papa creole every year.”