Discover Dominica Authority has announced the final band for the 8th Annual Jazz ‘n Creole Festival.

It was announced on Thursday that a Venezuelan acapella group known as “Vocal Song” will be performing at the event.

The 8th Annual Jazz and Creole Festival will be held on June 4, 2017 at the Cabrits National Park.

This final act came to fruition due to the partnership forged with Petro Caribe Dominica.

General Manager of Petro Caribe Henry Blanco said: “It is an opportunity for us to bring in these Venezuelans… this is a band that has been performing in Venezuela and Latin America for more than 20 years.”

Blanco said several attempts have been made to include Vocal Song on the line up prior to this year’s event.

“I think it is a very good opportunity to bring to Dominica in fact we have been trying on a number of occasions to bring them but finally it’s the opportunity and I know you would the performance they going to have that date,” he stated.

He noted that the band is planning to bring a very good performance to the stage.

“In this scenario where you have Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, they are trying to bring a very good performance, a very good surprise for you. They expect to bring some blend of the Jazz and blend with the local Bouyon and Calypso and Soca touch they want to bring that as well,” Blanco stated.

Blanco added that the band has expressed their interested in the opportunity which has been afforded to them.

“They are really interested to have the opportunity to perform on this stage and we know that this fifth act is going to be something that Dominicans are going to remember,” he said.